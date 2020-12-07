SEATTLE — After months of upheaval in the streets and clashes at City Hall, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced she will not run for reelection next year.
Durkan, the former U.S. Attorney elected mayor in 2017, said in a video announcement she intends to spend the final year-plus of her term focused on addressing the city's greatest challenges, rather than campaigning at the same time.
"We know stopping the spread of the virus, protecting jobs and focusing on the economic recovery — especially for downtown — is going to take everything we've got," she said.
Durkan's exit will spur an intense mayoral race in 2021, one that is likely to pit progressives against still-liberal but more business-friendly candidates, and resurface ongoing debates about police reform, the homelessness crisis and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
King County Executive Dow Constantine said he's confident qualified candidates will come forward, but noted the position of Seattle Mayor "is a tough job and often a no-win situation — it chews people up for sure."
Constantine recently announced he's running for a fourth term as county executive and downplayed any chance he might run for mayor himself.
"It's a wide open race now," Lance Randall, who registered to run for mayor months ago and who leads a South Seattle economic development nonprofit.
In her video Monday, Durkan emphasized accomplishments, including free community college for public high school graduates, funding for 4,500 affordable apartments and protections for rideshare drivers and domestic workers. She also touted the city's free COVID-19 testing, a moratorium on evictions and aid to small businesses and workers during the pandemic.
But this year saw multiple issues emerge at approximately the same time — the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement, the shutdown of the West Seattle Bridge and a longstanding homelessness problem complicated by COVID-19.
"I think it's a great move by her to step aside. She's been handed a huge mess that no one knew was coming," said Colleen Echohawk, executive director of the Chief Seattle Club.
Durkan should be commended for steering funds toward housing for homeless Native people, Echohawk said. At the same time, 2020 has "required a response that maybe she wasn't prepared for."
"People of color are suffering and we need a new way," Echohawk added, not ruling out a bid for mayor herself. "I'm hoping we see as many people of color run (for mayor) as possible."
Durkan faced scrutiny for the Seattle's police response to protests over the summer, including tear gas and pepper spray used against crowds. She also took heat for allowing protesters to take over several blocks on Capitol Hill after police abandoned the nearby East Precinct. And she battled with the City Council for months during budget deliberations, as activists demonstrated outside her home and police Chief Carmen Best stepped down.
While the mayor defeated a recall attempt in court, "You don't see a move like this without the uprising we've seen," social justice advocate Shaun Scott said, calling Durkan's decision a victory for her critics.
Durkan, who served as U.S. Attorney in the Obama administration, shot down speculation she might take a job in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, telling Q13 Fox she was having no conversations with Biden representatives.
The mayor said she'll focus the remainder of her time in office on reopening the city, distributing a COVID-19 vaccine and addressing challenges such as the West Seattle Bridge, homelessness and climate change.
"Together, we can get through this, and come back stronger, better and more equitable," she said.
In addition to her to-do list, Seattle needs to negotiate a new union contract with its police officers soon. The current deal, which Durkan touted in 2018, has drawn criticism this year.
"Mayor Durkan's decision to focus on the significant challenges we face instead of a re-election campaign is honorable and certainly consistent with her style, her integrity and her commitment to public service," former Councilmember Tim Burgess said in a statement.
Durkan will be the latest in a succession of Seattle mayors to spend no more than one term in office, following Murray and Mike McGinn.
The council's two citywide representatives, M. Lorena González and Teresa Mosqueda, have both butted heads with the mayor at times and have stimulated buzz as potential challengers. They each released statements Monday commending Durkan.
"While Mayor Durkan and I have had several disagreements on governing and policy over the last three years, we have also been able to find common ground to work on critical issues, and the community, workers and small businesses in this City are better for it," Mosqueda said.
In a prelude of debates to come, Burgess blasted the council's recent push to defund the police as driven by "ideological preferences and the loudest voices." Scott expects zoning to re-emerge as a hot-button issue in growing Seattle, with candidates disputing where apartments should be allowed.