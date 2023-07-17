SEATTLE — The mother of a young Black man killed by Seattle police in 2017 is outraged and demanding an apology after learning officers kept a mock tombstone marking her son's death on a shelf in a precinct break room.

The room at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct also was decorated with a large "Trump 2020" flag, in possible violation of state law and department policy regulating officers' involvement in partisan politics while on duty.



___ ©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

