SEATTLE — Seattle police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion bans in other states, after City Council members voted to make the city a sanctuary for providers and patients.

The bill, which Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced at a news conference the day the U.S. Supreme Court repealed decades-old constitutional protections over abortion, deems Seattle a "sanctuary city" for those who seek or provide abortion.



