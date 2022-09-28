SEATTLE — The Seattle School Board put the final stamp of approval on its long-anticipated, multimillion-dollar collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union Wednesday night.

The board unanimously approved the three-year contract at its regular board meeting. The contract is slightly more expensive than Seattle Public Schools staff anticipated two weeks ago, when rough estimates were presented to the school board.



