SEATTLE — The city of Seattle has agreed to pay $162,500 to settle a lawsuit by a former 911 call center manager who said he was wrongly punished for speaking up about problems at work, including a dispatch practice that allegedly contributed to a fatal heart attack.

Brian Smith, who resigned from his job as administrative manager at Seattle's Community Safety and Communications Center last August, said he raised concerns about certain home addresses being flagged as dangerous for first responders based on potentially erroneous information about residents. Smith said he objected to the practice before it led medics to wait for a police escort and delay treating a heart attack victim who ultimately died.



