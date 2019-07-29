LEAVENWORTH — A Seattle woman broke her ankle after falling while climbing Mount Stuart on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
Kirstin Scott, 35, slipped at about 8,800 feet of elevation, Chief Jason Reinfeld said. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but her condition wasn't immediately known.
The call came in about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Reinfeld said Scott's climbing partner moved her to an area off of the snow and put her in a sleeping bag.
Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded about 9 p.m. with a helicopter and hoisted a medic down to treat Scott, Reinfeld said. The helicopter then flew to Pangborn Memorial Airport for fuel and returned to transport her to the hospital.