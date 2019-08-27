WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old East Wenatchee man pleaded guilty Monday to robbery and an unrelated assault at the Chelan County jail.
Matthew Dylan Hendricks was arrested in October after robbing a man in Wenatchee of his wallet and money. He was arrested again in March while incarcerated at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center after he and several inmates allegedly attacked a fellow inmate.
He pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property, and prison riot.
He’s expected to be sentenced Wednesday. His standard sentencing range for the robbery case is 12-14 months in prison, and the standard range for the prison riot case is one to 10 years in prison, according to plea documents.
A co-defendant in the prison riot, Leo “Trey” Ercanbrack III, was sentenced Aug. 19 to a year and a day in prison. Co-defendants Johnny Lee Jordan, Jordan Ortiz and Julius Ceballos are all set for trial Sept. 10.