Secret Service police stand near the White House as climate activists occupy Lafayette Park with a banner demanding President Joe Biden act on climate change on July 4, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Secret Service on Wednesday confirmed that a powdery substance found inside the White House over the weekend is cocaine.

The cocaine was discovered in an area of the West Wing lobby where individuals can store their phones, according to Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service. The lobby is “a heavily traveled area” regularly accessed by both visitors and staff, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.



