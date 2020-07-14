SPOKANE — Candidates for Secretary of State have been invited to participate in a Zoom forum Thursday that will be televised statewide.
The event, at 7 p.m., is being hosted by The League of Women Voters of Washington Education Fund and The Spokesman-Review. It will be televised on KSPS-TV and streamed on its website during the broadcast. The forum recording will then be available for later viewing on the KSPS website, the LWV of Washington Facebook page and website, The Spokesman-Review website, and the KHQ-TV website.
The candidates include incumbent Republican Kim Wyman and challengers Gael Tarleton (Democrat), Gentry Lange (Progressive Party) and Ed Minger (Independent).
The primary forum is the second of 10 forums and debates The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters are presenting. A forum with lieutenant governor candidates aired July 9 and will be replayed on TVW at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday.
General election debates planned for the fall will focus on candidates vying for governor, attorney general, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and treasurer.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.