MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students in a Moscow house not far from campus made his first appearance in an Idaho court on Thursday.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State graduate student, was apprehended last week at his family home in Pennsylvania, extradited to Idaho on Wednesday, and formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder at the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday.