WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police on Wednesday released footage of the Aug. 30 robbery of Ernie’s Grocery.
The video shows two masked suspects enter the store about 10 p.m. and aim pistols at the cashier. One suspect walked behind the counter and pulled cash from the register, while the other reached over the counter and took cash. The woman was held at gunpoint throughout the incident.
The robbery lasted 20 seconds. Approximately $763 was stolen, court records show.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sept. 3 in connection to the robbery. He’s charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, unlawful aiming of a firearm and possession of LSD. He’s being held at the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center.
The second suspect has not been positively identified, said Det. Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
“The reality is the video is not revealing enough that it’s going to make any difference on the rest of our investigation,” Hahn said. “We’ve been able to develop leads outside of this video that we’re seeking.”
He added that anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact Detective Erik Bakke at 888-4256. Reference case number 19W12563.
The video was released in response to a public records request.
