This story appeared in the January Wenatchee Valley Business World.
CASHMERE — Cashmere Valley Chamber of Commerce went through some changes in 2022, including welcoming a new director, Rachel Lippert. As Lippert has settled in as director, she is hoping to see new things in the valley this year, such as greater tourism.
The Cashmere chamber will be implementing new promotional ventures, spreading more awareness of events and tourism commerce, and housing availability.
“The Cashmere Chamber will be implementing new promotional endeavors which will impact local businesses positively. By spreading more awareness for events and recreational endeavors, Cashmere’s tourism commerce will have a nice growth rate,” Lippert said. “There will also be an influx of home availability in Cashmere with new developments bringing in more families to settle down.”
Travelers are venturing into smaller towns like Cashmere and supporting small businesses.
“Travelers are wanting to immerse themselves in the life of a local. Authentic community experiences that are not catered to tourism are what have been drawing travelers in. More people are adventuring to small towns and have bought into supporting small businesses,” Lippert said. “They go to experience a life that is somewhat untouched by corporations and overdeveloped cities. Cashmere has been a designated Tree City of the USA for the past 28 years. Trends of authentic local experience mean that nature is another main focal point.”
Challenges that might present themselves are the technology advances and not being able to keep up with current trends, and the rise of inflation.
“The reason this is challenging is that with current trends, the lack of technological advancement might complicate business growth. More shoppers are online, travelers go to their phones before grabbing a paper map. They look up reviews before deciding to check out a shop,” Lippert said. “Everyone is going through it, a big challenge is inflation. Higher gas prices, cost of goods. Businesses are seeing an influx in materials and that will roll over into the next year. This affects locals and it affects tourism. Any additional money that could possibly come into the town, might be cut due to travelers deciding to stay home.”
