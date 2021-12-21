SEATTLE — Weeks after a successful union drive in New York state, workers at a Seattle Starbucks store are moving forward with a unionization effort, bringing the coffee chain's high-profile labor fight to its hometown.
Employees at the Starbucks at Broadway and East Denny Way in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood filed a petition Monday with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to hold a union election on Jan. 10.
"We do not see our desire to unionize as a reaction to specific policies, events, or changes, but rather a commitment to growing the company and the quality of our work. We see unionizing as a fundamental and necessary way to participate in Starbucks and its future as partners," wrote four employees, who the company refers to as partners, in a letter to Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Seattle-based coffee giant.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Forming a union would allow the employees to collectively bargain with management over their pay and working conditions. The announcement Monday is the latest among Starbucks workers.
Workers at a Buffalo, New York, Starbucks earlier this month formed the first union at a corporate-owned store in the company's 50-year history. Employees there joined Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
Starbucks employees in a second Buffalo store voted against unionizing, and the results were still being resolved at a third. The union has filed an objection to the election at the store where it lost, the New York Times reported.
Soon after the Buffalo elections, workers at two Boston-area Starbucks announced their plans to unionize. Employees at a store in Mesa, Arizona, are also attempting to unionize.
