SELAH — Selah city employees have been ordered not to remove signs put up by a group calling for racial equality and the firing of City Administrator Don Wayman, attorneys for both sides said.
Joseph Cutler, a Seattle-based attorney representing Selah Alliance For Equality, said Wednesday — the day after his deadline for the city to meet SAFE’s demands — that city employees have been ordered to leave the signs alone.
Cutler said he spoke with city attorney D.R. “Rob” Case Tuesday.
“I think the city got the message that they have problems with their statute, and the city has been directed by their attorney to stop taking signs of any type until they consider the issue,” Cutler said.
Case said Wednesday the city’s Public Works Department was told not to touch the signs several weeks ago, and last week that order was broadened to all city employees, including Wayman, who has been seen removing SAFE signs.
But Case said he is still reviewing SAFE’s demand that the city revise its sign ordinance.
SAFE was formed last summer, after Wayman disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, labeled its followers a “left-wing mob” that was “devoid of intellect and reason” and directed city workers to remove chalk art promoting the anti-police-brutality movement.
SAFE recently began putting up signs in Selah with BLM drawn in the same style as Selah’s logo, “Hate Has No Place in Selah” and “Fire Don Wayman.” SAFE members said the signs have been taken down regularly, sometimes by residents and sometimes by city employees, including Wayman.
Wayman, Case and other city officials have cited the city’s sign ordinance requirig permits for signs except political signs that advocate for candidates or ballot issues.
But Cutler said the restriction violates U.S Supreme Court and state Supreme Court rulings that any restrictions on posting signs be limited to time, manner and place, regardless of content. He noted that signs for yard sales and house painters were allowed to remain in place.
In his letter Friday, Cutler asked the city to confirm that Wayman and all city employees were instructed to leave the signs alone, issue a statement that residents cannot remove any signs, instruct police to inform people that sign theft is a crime and account for all SAFE signs and tracking devices that were removed by city employees.
Case said he is still researching the issues Cutler raised, adding that the city cannot account for signs that were not removed by municipal employees.