OLYMPIA — State Sen. Brad Hawkins’ public facilities district legislation, Senate Bill 5001, was the subject of a Senate hearing before the Local Government, Land Use and Tribal Affairs Committee Thursday.

“The best option that we thought of (for a future regional aquatic center and sports complex) is utilizing the public facilities district statute. The reason we liked that is because there is a lot of local control embedded in that,” said Hawkins, who represents the 12th Legislative District, at the hearing. “Each city council or county commission would need to affirmatively bond together to form a public facilities district… only after they do that, then there’s a potential…to ask the voters to request a very modest sales tax of either one-tenth of 1% or two-tenths of 1% to fund the facility.”



