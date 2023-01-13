OLYMPIA — State Sen. Brad Hawkins’ public facilities district legislation, Senate Bill 5001, was the subject of a Senate hearing before the Local Government, Land Use and Tribal Affairs Committee Thursday.
“The best option that we thought of (for a future regional aquatic center and sports complex) is utilizing the public facilities district statute. The reason we liked that is because there is a lot of local control embedded in that,” said Hawkins, who represents the 12th Legislative District, at the hearing. “Each city council or county commission would need to affirmatively bond together to form a public facilities district… only after they do that, then there’s a potential…to ask the voters to request a very modest sales tax of either one-tenth of 1% or two-tenths of 1% to fund the facility.”
Wenatchee Valley government officials and agency leaders have been in talks with the senator about a future aquatic center and sports complex, according to this Wenatchee World article bit.ly/3IGqx2r.
Under Hawkins’ bill, pre-filed Dec. 5 and introduced Jan. 9, local governments would be permitted to seek voter approval for construction and operation of regional aquatic and sports facilities, including transportation improvement funds adjacent to the regional facility. This Wenatchee World article reported on the recent roundtable discussion amongst stakeholders bit.ly/3vWKKcP.
“(However) Back in 2011, we had the city of Wenatchee almost default on municipal bonds building this (Town) Toyota Center in our town,” Hawkins said. “The two counties and almost every city in our region said, ‘Well we can use the public facilities district to vote for a sales tax adjustment so we can resolve this issue.’ I discovered… uh oh, because we did that we’re actually not allowed under the statute to form another facilities district.”
Hawkins’ legislation includes an amendment to allow two or more contiguous towns and cities, each of which have previously created a public facilities district (PFD), to create an additional public facilities district, bit.ly/3GBJ3Gr.
Local stakeholders, including Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz, East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz provided testimony advocating for the bill.
“Our public facilities district, although off to a rough start, is performing very, very well,” Frank Kuntz said. “We have all the confidence in the world that we’ll be able to handle a second one as well sometime in the future.”
The bill is scheduled for an executive session with a decision by the committee for the bill's next steps Jan. 19.
