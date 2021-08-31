WENATCHEE — Sen. Brad Hawkins is hitting the road to hear from constituents ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January.
Hawkins has conducted similar ‘listening tours’ in the past, including with employers, local governments and community groups. The senator decided to conduct the tour over Zoom for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
“With the recent mask mandate, however, I think the virtual format will work better, so we will utilize the same technology again this year,” he said in a press release.
Hawkins’ 12th District listening tour will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15. The senator’s office will schedule meetings about 20 minutes apart to accommodate as many groups as possible. Those interested in an appointment can contact Hawkins at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or (360) 688-8951.
“Hearing directly from you is very important to me, but I know it can be difficult to come to Olympia during the legislative session,” Hawkins said. “That is why the ‘listening tour’ has worked so well and people throughout our area have responded positively.”
