Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) celebrates during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis on Dec. 6 in Atlanta. Warnock defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. 

ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker Tuesday in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, securing a 51st seat for Democrats in Congress’ upper chamber, giving the party greater power to push its agenda in a closely divided Washington.

The Associated Press projected Warnock as the winner Tuesday night, though official results will take longer.



