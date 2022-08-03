Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill that Democrats hope to fast-track through the U.S. Senate would decrease the federal deficit by a net $101.5 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

The official CBO forecast is only about one-third of the $300 billion in deficit reduction predicted by Senate Democrats. The CBO estimate did not include a $204 billion tax revenue gain expected from increased Internal Revenue Service enforcement, due to congressional guidelines.



