US-NEWS-DEFENSE-BILL-GET

Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks during a hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act is named after him. 

 Tasos Katopodis/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to pass the final defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023, clearing the sweeping measure for President Joe Biden’s signature.

If Biden signs the NDAA into law, as he is expected to do, it would be the 62nd straight fiscal year that the defense policy measure has been enacted.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?