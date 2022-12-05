NCW — Twelfth District Sen. Brad Hawkins pre-filed legislation, Senate Bill 5001, Monday for Chelan and Douglas counties’ government agencies to partner on a Regional Aquatic Center and Sports Complex. Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, is the co-sponsor, whose district is also considering an aquatic facility.
SB 5001 would amend the Public Facilities District statute to allow for local governments to seek voter approval on the construction and operation of an aquatic center and recreational sports complex, according to a press release from Hawkins.
“Officially submitting the bill today represents an important step forward in what will likely be a multi-year community process," Hawkins wrote in the release. “I hope the Legislature will grant our area authority to form the district while we continue to thoughtfully consider and collect public input on our future facilities.”
A future aquatic center and sports complex has been proposed for 283 acres of regional accessible land, in the Wenatchi Landing area, near East Wenatchee. Development of an aquatic and recreational facility in Wenatchi Landing would also promote further development, including hotels, restaurants, and retail shopping, the release stated.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will hire a consultant conduct a 12-month feasibility study to analyze the project and economic benefits.
A discussion among elected officials and other stakeholders on the Regional Aquatic Center and Recreational Sports Complex and the legislation is set for Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone