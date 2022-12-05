Sports complex

This photos shows what the sports complex might look like. 

 Provided/State Senator Brad Hawkins
Aquatic Center

This photo shows what the aquatic center might look like. 

NCW — Twelfth District Sen. Brad Hawkins pre-filed legislation, Senate Bill 5001, Monday for Chelan and Douglas counties’ government agencies to partner on a Regional Aquatic Center and Sports Complex. Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, is the co-sponsor, whose district is also considering an aquatic facility.

SB 5001 would amend the Public Facilities District statute to allow for local governments to seek voter approval on the construction and operation of an aquatic center and recreational sports complex, according to a press release from Hawkins. 



