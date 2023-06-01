US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-SENATE-UKRAINE-GET

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the offices of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following a meeting at the U.S. Capitol on June 1 in Washington, D.C. Graham and fellow Republican defense hawks are protesting the level of money budgeted for the Pentagon in the legislation to raise the debt limit and avoid federal default. 

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators on Wednesday signaled interest in using Ukraine-focused supplemental spending bills as a mechanism to secure defense spending outside of strict caps that would be imposed by a debt limit compromise deal.

The caps would restrain defense spending in fiscal 2024 to $886 billion, the level proposed by President Joe Biden — a roughly 3% increase from current levels. In fiscal 2025, the cap would be $895 billion, a 1% increase from fiscal 2024.