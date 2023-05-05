US-NEWS-IMMIGRATION-PROCESSING-GET

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaks with reporters before attending a policy luncheon with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that would allow border agents to turn away migrants who cross the border without a hearing, one week before similar pandemic-era border controls are set to end.

The proposed bill, which is also backed by Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, represents an effort by lawmakers to effectively continue the so-called Title 42 border policy, which is scheduled to end on May 11 with the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency order.



___ ©2023 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

