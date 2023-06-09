WENATCHEE — Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) will visit Wenatchee Saturday as Congress set to consider the reauthorization of wide-ranging legislation known as the "farm bill."
In a press conference Friday afternoon Cantwell called the bill "one of the most important things that gets done for agriculture every five years," which Stabenow echoed.
"We call this thing the 'farm bill,' and honestly it's so much more than what that may imply," Stabenow said Friday afternoon. "It is the research and development arm. It's the market access arm."
Chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee, Stabenow is a lead negotiator in the Senate for a bill that must be reauthorized by Sept. 30.
"We always hear about software and aviation, but people need to realize (agriculture) is still right there as a major employer and major revenue generator for our state," Cantwell said. "So, we're again, very appreciative Senator Stabenow is going to come and see it first hand."
Cantwell and Stabenow will meet with various stakeholders Saturday afternoon, and stop at the Washington State University Extension in Wenatchee.
"We are going to be seeing ... how the research on cosmic crisps led to a very big innovation in the production of that product," Cantwell said.
Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08), a member of the House Agricultural Committee and chair of the New Democrat Coalition’s Farm Bill Task Force, held a similar roundtable in April in advance of farm bill negotiations. In a visit to Stemilt last year, Schrier announced nearly $73 million in grant funding for specialty crops through the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington State Potato Commission, said during Friday's press conference the program is "really critical in getting funds for the research that we need."
“What a lot of people don’t recognize is that 44% of the value of farm sales are specialty crops, and specialty crops only receive 3.5% of the Farm Bill," Voigt said.
Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, said farm bill discussions come "at a time when our tree fruit growers are struggling to remain competitive."
"Input costs are increasing at a rapid and unsustainable pace," she said. "Because of trade policies ... that have bridged two administrations at this point, we are facing retaliatory tariffs in previously important markets like China and India that combined have had an estimated cost to growers of more than $800 million over the past four years."
Cantwell said Friday she remains in contact with Eric Garcetti, the U.S. ambassador to India, regarding tariffs that American farmers say resulted in a significant reduction of exports to the country, including Washington apples.
"He's pushing, he's pushing," Cantwell said regarding the discussions, "so hopefully, we'll keep working on that."
Tynan praised several programs funded through the farm bill, including the USDA's Market Access Program, which she said is "a critical tool for our growers to leverage their own dollars to expand those sales oversees."
"We had a MAP-funded project last year that helped increase sales of sweet cherries in Korea by over 112% in compared to the same period the previous year," Tynan said. "We saw increases to sales in Mexico due a MAP project of roughly 27% over the year before. And I'll note that that's really critical when we're seeing such significant trade headwinds elsewhere."
Stabenow and Cantwell will meet with representatives from the raspberry, potato, wine, wheat and hops industries, among others. In total, nearly 30 industry leaders will discuss programs they hope to have funded in the next farm bill.