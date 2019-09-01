It happened here at Garden Terrace just a few weeks ago — not the tragedy, but the results!
One of our newer residents received terrible news. Her daughter had passed away suddenly in Alaska. As you can well imagine, she was devastated and needed to be there. Her new Garden Terrace friends agreed. But how does someone with no “extra” dollars go anywhere?
Well, some of the staff and some of the residents put their heads and resources together, contacted the airlines, collected money, and arranged the logistics. The grieving mother was on a plane out of Wenatchee to Seattle and Alaska that evening! Within hours of the need, she was with her family at no cost to her or the family. My friends, it was awesome!
It is an amazing dynamic of human nature to rally 'round a cause. But it seems like for too many people these days, it takes a huge threshold to get them to react with caring and compassion. There always seem to be stories after large natural disasters about neighbors coming together to rescue, search and rebuild — often people who didn’t know each other or the victims just minutes before.
But there are many more instances where people just don’t get to know their neighbors. Times when people get annoyed with anybody “in their space.” Instances where they are upset when they don’t get their way, or when they don’t get “it,” whatever “it” is, right away. There seems to be too many friends or relatives that talk at each other, rather than to each other. And I know you could name other instances when common goals and understanding are nowhere to be found.
If I had to choose, I’d choose the Garden Terrace way. One of our staff goals is to, “Distinguish Garden Terrace as a Remarkable Community.” Our residents, in this instance, are doing it themselves.
Now, my hope is that our “remarkable community” can keep this type of caring and support going day after day. It is so, so hard to keep from slipping back into old habits. But if we all pay attention to little daily miracles of cooperation and consideration around us, we might begin to see a chance for brighter senior moments and a better world to emerge.
Kenneth E. Neher is executive director of the Garden Terrace senior living community, for whom he writes “Senior Moments.” These columns periodically appear in The Wenatchee World.