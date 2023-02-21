WATERVILLE — A Douglas County judge has postponed sentencing a second time for an East Wenatchee financial advisor who allegedly defrauded former clients as he explores whether he can reject a plea agreement.
"As I said at the last hearing, it's better to do things right than to do things fast," said Judge Brian Huber on Tuesday.
He noted the situation is a "highly unusual circumstance" and "we don't see this really ever."
Greg Lone, formerly of Paramount Financial Advisors, was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone, 55, in January pleaded guilty in Superior Court to five counts of first-degree theft. The standard sentencing range for Lone is 12 to 14 months in prison.
Douglas County prosecutors and Lone’s defense attorney recommended Huber impose an exceptional sentence of 36 months in prison, along with $480,000 restitution and two years of probation.
At the first sentencing hearing, Feb. 7, Huber asked Douglas County prosecutors and Lone's attorney to file arguments on whether he could impose a sentence that exceeded the recommendation.
Smitty Hagopian, Douglas County deputy prosecuting attorney, argued in his brief and in court Tuesday that it is the judge's discretion to go beyond the 36-month exceptional sentence.
Huber disagreed and said he has to follow "very detailed procedures" in order to impose an exceptional sentence.
"This is simply not a situation where the court has unfettered discretion and can do whatever it wants," Huber said.
Hagopian argued that because Lone admitted to facts in the probable cause affidavit, which includes "aggravating circumstances" as part of the plea agreement, those aggravating circumstances could then support an exceptional sentence.
The aggravating circumstances, for example, could be if the alleged crime was a "major economic offense" that included multiple people.
Micah Murphy, Douglas County public defender and Lone's attorney, argued that prosecutors are mischaracterizing the agreement by suggesting that Lone admitted to aggravating factors by taking the plea agreement.
The plea agreement included parts of the affidavit at the prosecutor's request to help make restitution possible. According to Murphy, the only legal basis to consider an exceptional sentence is due to Lone agreeing to the sentence and not any aggravating circumstances.
Huber pointed out that aggravating factors had been cut from amended charges filed Jan. 12 and not included in the plea agreement that both parties signed.
Huber ultimately said that he is troubled by the 36-month prison sentence.
"This sentence does not sit right with me," he said. "And I cannot find that it's in the interest of justice. I simply don't like it."
At the Feb. 7 hearing, several of Lone's victims explained how their lives were negatively impacted by Lone. Among the five counts of theft, all but one of the victims were senior citizens, according to a Douglas County prosecuting attorney.
One called Lone a "predator" who stole from him $30,000, another victim, age 99, wrote in her victim impact statement that Lone stole $200,000 of her savings and her life "has gone from a vibrant, happy place ... to a dull, frustrating and demeaning existence."
Members of Lone's family also spoke at the previous Feb. 7 sentencing hearing including his sister and father. Lone’s sister said at the hearing that he stole $4 million from her. She was only present as a witness and not among the five victims listed in the prosecutor’s charges.
Huber asked that Lone's attorney draft a response as to what the court's options are regarding rejecting the plea agreement.
The sentencing was postponed to 9 a.m. March 20.