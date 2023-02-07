WATERVILLE — Due to an ongoing discussion on sentence length, Judge Brian Huber on Tuesday held off on sentencing an East Wenatchee financial advisor who allegedly defrauded former clients.

Greg Lone, formerly of Paramount Financial Advisors, was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?