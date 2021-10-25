Volunteer Kris Tyquiengco, East Wenatchee, grabs one of 600 turkey and pie combinations given away during Serve Wenatchee Valley Thanksgiving event in 2020. The organization is now gearing up for its 2021 event.
WENATCHEE — Serve Wenatchee is once again asking for Thanksgiving donations.
The organization plans to provide 500 families with free Thanksgiving meal baskets this November. But to do so, it’s pushing to raise $17,500.
“Many of us have the resources to pull off a hosting a Thanksgiving meal in our homes, but hundreds of families in our community don’t have the resources to make that happen without risking cash needed to stay safely in their home,” said Thom Nees, Serve Wenatchee executive director. “We want to give our community an opportunity to help meet this need with our Baskets of Blessings program.”
Individuals can cover the $35 cost of a basket by donating at Serve Wenatchee’s website (wwrld.us/2ZmgydL). People can also sign up online to assemble and distribute the baskets on Nov. 23, 5-8 p.m. Those who would like to decorate the baskets can call the Serve Wenatchee Office at (509) 663-4673 to arrange picking up some baskets to decorate and return by Monday, Nov. 15.
Individuals can sign up to receive a basket by calling the Serve Wenatchee office beginning Nov. 8 during normal business hours. Registration will continue until full. The baskets will be assembled and available for drive-thru pick-up at Wenatchee First Assembly Church, 1520 McKittrick Ave. on Nov. 23, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
