Lake Chelan Community Center

A rendering of The Community Center at Lake Chelan.

 Provided illustration/Seven Acres Foundation

CHELAN — The Community Center at Lake Chelan was anticipated to have its initial opening in January 2023, but is pushing the first phase out to summer 2023 after construction delays.

Work was paused in April to align financing and construction schedules, according to a press release. Construction resumed in June on the steel stud framing. By mid-November, the second floor of the building was in the midst of being assembled with the concrete deck slab expected to be poured Nov. 22, weather dependent.



