CHELAN — The Community Center at Lake Chelan was anticipated to have its initial opening in January 2023, but is pushing the first phase out to summer 2023 after construction delays.
Work was paused in April to align financing and construction schedules, according to a press release. Construction resumed in June on the steel stud framing. By mid-November, the second floor of the building was in the midst of being assembled with the concrete deck slab expected to be poured Nov. 22, weather dependent.
The Seven Acres Foundation developed the idea for a community center in an effort to provide a resource for the Chelan community, especially for underserved populations, according to the center's website. The center's purpose is to be an accessible recreational hub as well as a space to house and strengthen local nonprofits.
The main building, dubbed by spokesperson Maribel Cruz, as the "heart of the center," will be unveiled in phase one. A play structure, workspace center, nonprofit offices, coffee shop and commercial kitchen will be in the main building. The foundation is hopeful to complete the pool construction and open the auditorium and gym for Phase 1, however, the schedule is still being drafted, Cruz said.
“It’s no secret that we still have money to raise in order to close the gap for Phase 1,” said Cruz. “Having said that, we remain optimistic that we are moving in the right direction, still have no long term debt and have a generous community giving and supporting our efforts.”
According to Cruz, factors stemming from the pandemic have bogged down the building process for the over 44,000-square-foot facility. Supply chain shortages, surge of demand for materials, rising construction and service costs materialized during construction.
The foundation is pursuing $100,000 in donations on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, for its 44,100 square foot community center. The six-figure target was an intentional goal to use toward the building’s completion and to prepare for the center’s opening and operations in 2023, according to Cruz.
Giving Tuesday is a decade-old global movement that’s designed to inspire acts of generosity, according to its website. Donations for the community center can be collected online at sevenacres.givingfire.com, purchasing commemorative pavers, entering a raffle and by purchasing a brick or even a room in the facility for name recognition.
“The community’s participation in Giving Tuesday helps us reach the financial needs necessary to reach our goal of becoming the hub where people can connect with the resources they need and one another,” said Cruz.
Located at 103 Bighorn Way in Chelan, the future facility includes an indoor children’s play structure, office space, 25-yard competition swimming pool, pickleball courts and sand volleyball courts. The site will also feature a 10,000-square-foot auditorium that will house a full sized basketball court, two practice courts, three volleyball courts and a community meeting space.
“What’s really important is that as many local residents, property owners, service groups and businesses as possible can see themselves as part of the community that came together to fund the center,” said Cruz. “It’s for all of us, because of all of us.”
The foundation has hosted a variety of fundraising efforts and secured over $15 million in pledges and grant funding, including $900,000 from the federal government and $2.5 million from the state. Cruz cites the community and its donations as the driving force for the project.
“Our mantra from the beginning has always been ‘for the community, with the community.’ Without them, this project would not be where or what it is today,” said Cruz.
