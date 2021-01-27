MOSES LAKE — Seven more people died from COVID-19-associated illness, the Grant County Health District announced Wednesday evening, bringing the total county deaths to 105 since the pandemic began in 2020.
One death, a man in his 50s, was associated with the coronavirus outbreak at the Columbia Crest Center long-term care facility in Moses Lake, bringing the total deaths there to 14 since November.
The other six deaths are not associated with any long-term care facility. They include two Moses Lake men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, an Ephrata man in his 50s, a Mattawa woman in her 60s, a rural Othello man in his 70s and a Quincy man in his 70s. All had underlying conditions putting them at higher risk of severe complications from the disease.
Health district officials delay the announcement of coronavirus-related deaths to allow for family notification. Officials also take time to verify coronavirus is listed on the death certificate. Verification is provided by testing and other case information, as well as the death certificate, according to a GCHD press release.