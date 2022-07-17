YAKIMA — At least five solar energy projects have been either approved or are proposed along State Route 24, between Moxee and the eastern Yakima County line — or just over it.
They are listed below, with their company, size, location and approval status.
One other project, the Sunnyside Solar Project proposed for the West Sunnyside Business Park, is "on hold" due to leasing and other real estate issues, said Elizabeth Alba, Sunnyside city manager.
Black Rock Solar Energy Project
Company: BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC, based in Irvine, California.
Size and location: 94 megawatts, produced by 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site on both sides of State Route 24. Site is about 20 miles east of Moxee.
Status: Approved via a May 19 decision by Yakima County Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier. Construction is scheduled to start next spring, and the facility could be running by the end of 2024.
Goose Prairie Solar Project
Company: Brookfield Global Transition Fund, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable U.S., based in New York City. The state-approved Site Certification Agreement for the project was transferred on April 20 from Seattle-based OneEnergy Renewables.
Size and location: 80 megawatts. Will be built on 625 acres about 8 miles east of Moxee.
Status: Approved by Gov. Jay Inslee in December 2021, following a recommendation of approval and Sept. 13, 2021, public hearing by the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC). Brookfield Renewable officials declined to comment when asked about a construction timeline for the Goose Prairie project in June.
High Top and Ostrea Solar Projects
Company: Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, California.
Size and location: Two 80-megawatt solar farms. The High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of SR 24, about 20 miles east of Moxee.
Status: Under consideration by the EFSEC. A decision to grant an expedited site certification process for High Top and Ostrea could be made within 120 days of April 7, 2022, which is when Cypress Creek Renewables submitted its application for the projects and a expedited site certification process request. If the request is approved, the EFSEC Council will forward a recommendation to the governor within 60 days following the decision.
Wautoma Solar Energy Project
Company: Innergex Renewable Development USA LLC, based in San Diego.
Size and location: 470 megawatts. Project would cover 5,852 acres located about 12.5 miles northeast of Sunnyside and 1 mile south of the SR 24 and State Route 241 interchange in western Benton County.
Status: An EFSEC spokesperson said earlier this month the Wautoma Solar Project application is "incoming" and a formal public hearing on the proposal will be scheduled in the coming months. The developer has not requested an expedited process, meaning the council has 12 months within receipt of the application to make a recommendation.