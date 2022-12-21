KYIV — Yuliia Mykytenko smiles as she adjusts her new trousers, confident she's finally found a Ukrainian army uniform that fits after 10 months of war with Russia.

The tens of thousands of women in Ukraine's armed forces have long had to make do with men's uniforms. That is now changing, thanks to volunteers who have started designing military clothing for women.



