WENATCHEE — An Ephrata man pleaded guilty Wednesday to molesting a 7-year-old girl.
Authorities say Artemio Pichardo-Garcia, 30, fondled the girl in 2017 at an apartment in Wenatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in July 2018 in Chelan County Superior Court.
Pichardo-Garcia entered an Alford plea Wednesday, which allowed him to take advantage of an offer from Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office without admitting to a crime.
He was convicted in 2004 of attempted first-degree child molestation in Grant County and is a registered sex offender.
Pichardo-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 2. His standard sentencing range is about 6.5 to 8.5 years in prison.