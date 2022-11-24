Paula Lamanna is well certified to be a Rock Steady Boxing trainer.
She holds certificates in that program, along with certifications from the American Parkinson’s Association, the Michael J. Fox Association, and the Brian Grant Foundation. She is also trained through the state of Washington in fall prevention.
A 1995 graduate of Eastmont High school, Lamanna earned a degree in biology from the University of Phoenix, and worked for 10 years as a helicopter rappeller and wilderness ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.
As time went on, she noticed that her body was “out of balance” from digging fire lines and she got into fitness. She was a fitness instructor at the former Gold’s Gym and, later, for eight years, at the Wenatchee YMCA. Among her specialties was working with stroke and cardiac patients.
She and her husband Chris Scott have also been foster parents. “In total, 26 have come through our house through foster, respite and emergency care,” she says.
Lamanna readily acknowledges that she has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which, she says, gives her lots of energy — which she brings to her Parkinson’s classes.
“When I first met her, I thought she was the weirdest chick I’d ever seen,” says Brad Bierlink. Lamanna is well-tattooed and is not hesitant to wear colorful clothes and demonstrate all the workout postures that her lithe body can do.
Lamanna says it is all aimed at making her Parkinson’s workouts fun.
“She’s crazy, but in a good way,” says Mike Tait. “She’s not afraid to get goofy and wear wild clothes. And she’s knowledgeable beyond belief.”
“She’s a hoot,” says Dave Shannon. “She’s funny, she’s natural and she’s humble. She is an excellent teacher and she keeps us active.”
Adds Bierlink: “I wouldn’t replace her with anybody. She is not only knowledgeable but she exhibits a lot of empathy. With this disease, you stay away from people probably more than you should, but you don’t stay away from Paula. There’s no doubt that she cares about us.”
