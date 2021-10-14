Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Shelley English is running against former councilmember Mike Poirier to represent Wenatchee City Council District 2, which mostly covers the portion of South Wenatchee west of Okanogan Avenue.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
I believe representation matters and I completely agree with dividing Wenatchee into council districts. Our diverse neighborhoods need specific representation. Every citizen of Wenatchee contributes to our success in one way or another, and every citizen deserves a voice in city government.
Second, I’m just a regular person with a regular job. My only motivation is to listen and respond to my neighbors in District 2. I will ask the tough questions, be transparent in all my activities and hold the other councilmembers to the same standard. We are elected to serve our constituents, not promote our own personal agendas. We’ve had the same people from the same cliques running our city for way too long. We need a council that’s as diverse in humanity and in thought as our city is.
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Wenatchee. What do you plan to do to tackle that issue?
Before we can tackle this problem, everyone in the community needs to acknowledge that that lack of affordable housing impacts us all, not just those on the lower income scale. Research has shown that safe, stable and affordable housing reduces poverty and creates access to opportunity. Lack of affordable housing costs the U.S. economy $2 trillion dollars per year because when people are spending 100% of their income on basic subsistence, they have nothing left to support local businesses, (according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition).
Solutions: We can relax zoning and development rules. We can offer incentives and tax breaks to developers to build housing and keep the rents at market rates, and municipal bond sales could allow the city itself to purchase land and buildings for housing.
Wenatchee is projected to grow dramatically in coming years. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
The first thing we have to decide is what kind of city we want to be. A sleepy retirement community or tourist hub where most of the jobs are low-wage service jobs and people who work here can’t afford to live here? Or a thriving city full of living-wage jobs and opportunities for all?
Investment in workforce development will attract larger businesses to Wenatchee. Businesses won’t come here if we don’t have the skilled workforce they need. As a product of a federally funded workforce development program, I’m living proof that investing in our people creates opportunity and self-sufficiency. I participated in workforce training nearly 25 years ago. That training gave me a solid skill base that allowed me to move from public assistance as a single mom to high-level admin positions with good wages and benefits. I saw dozens of my fellow participants achieve the same successes.
Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure our city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
Racism and bigotry are alive and well in Wenatchee. You may have never used a racial or homophobic slur out loud, but you can still harbor biases. I know, because I used to be that way. I had a personal epiphany after managing payroll for an orchard in Malaga. I was ashamed and horrified that I had accepted the stereotypes. That was the beginning of a huge shift in not just my thinking. Leaders need to set the example.
I’d like to see local organizations like the Apple Blossom Festival not only invite but actively recruit a more diverse leadership and we need to recreate a Diversity Board to Advise the Council.
Yes, it’s getting better. Gone are the days when you could toss out a slur or an “I’m not racist but…” and assume everyone within earshot is on your team. But we still have a long way to go.