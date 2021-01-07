WENATCHEE — Reflecting on the pro-Trump mob that on Wednesday stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and forced members of Congress to evacuate, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said the riot has brought trepidation.
“I think it affects us all psychologically the same,” Burnett said in an interview Thursday. “The general population of America, including Chelan County and our Wenatchee area here, is looking, going ‘What the hell is going on?’ This is not normal behavior that we have experienced in our lifetime.”
He added, “We closed out 2020 hoping for better times — what is 2021 going to bring us? Uncertainty. It puts fear in people's minds and I think that’s what's bad.”
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Capitol Building to protest as Congress took up the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president. The demonstration spilled into the Capitol and devolved into a riot.
Four people died during the chaos, including Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to break into the Speaker’s Lobby of the Capitol, video shows. Three others died of medical emergencies.
Burnett, a Republican elected in 2010, believes most who attended the rally were likely there with the intent to assemble peacefully. He referenced a photo he’d seen showing a mass gathering outside the Capitol Building before the rally grew out of control.
“I think those people are there for peaceful assembly because they’re there to hear people speak and show their support, what they’re wanting to (say),” Burnett said. “And then you had this other group that focused on the Capitol and tried to get into where the Senate and House members were congregated and I think that’s the difference.”
Asked where the line is between peaceful protest and riot, Burnett said it essentially begins when laws are broken. For example, he said, impeding someone’s lawful right to go somewhere, impeding the flow of traffic, disrupting someone’s ability to operate a business, damaging property and assault.
“There’s no doubt about those things, that’s over the line and that’s disorderly and obviously specific to other laws as well,” Burnett said.
He said it’s clear the demonstration became a riot.
“Obviously, it turned into a riot situation when they’re scaling a building they don’t legally have the right to be into, that was not open to the public, and they’re breaking windows, forcibly entering and even tried to go on the House or Senate floor, correct?” Burnett said.
And that riot in the epicenter of American democracy has sent shockwaves, to the public and law enforcement.
“People in the general public are looking at it and having the unknown and questioning it and being fearful, in a certain aspect,” Burnett said. “But then you have the people in law enforcement that are first responders going ‘OK, what’s coming down to our neighborhood next that we’re going to have to actually respond to and defend people in those things?'”
He continued, “And so that takes it to a different level, when you’re a first responder and you may have to be thrown into the battle line and the front lines in the trenches — that’s a little more stress. And it’s not just on the persons that are the law enforcement officers; it’s their families and their loved ones that start becoming worried and fearful for them on a daily basis and I think that’s the biggest thing.”