WENATCHEE — A Shih Tzu dog died Monday night in a small structure fire in Wenatchee.
The fire was reported at 9:22 p.m. in a building behind the main home on the 1000 block of Methow Street, according to a news release from Chelan County Fire District 1.
Crews searched the building for occupants, finding none, but found the Shih Tzu inside a kennel. The dog died of injuries sustained in the fire.
The dog's owner was away at work when the fire started, said Chief Brian Brett.
The fire was likely accidental, though it’s unclear what caused the fire, the release stated. There were no smoke detectors in the building and occupants inside the main home were alerted to the fire by popping sounds.
The interior of the side building was damaged, but is considered salvageable and there was no damage to the main home, the release said.
Crews left the scene at 11:28 p.m. Douglas County Fire District 2, Lifeline Ambulance and Wenatchee Police also responded to the fire.