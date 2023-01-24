Shooting suspect

The suspect was identified as Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old resident of Yakima County. This photo, provided by police, is allegedly Haddock.

 Provided photo/Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA — Three people were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in central Washington state early Tuesday, police said, and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Police were called to a Circle K in Yakima, Washington, about 3:30 a.m. local time when three people, who have not been identified, were found dead, Chief Matt Murray told reporters. Two victims were shot inside the store in what authorities said appeared to be a random act of violence, and a third was shot outside.



