LEAVENWORTH — Fishermen will be able cast for coho salmon Thursday through Nov. 30 on two spots on the Icicle River, according to a news release from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.
One is located from the closure sign located 800 feet upstream from the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream of the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Barrier Dam at 12790 Fish Hatchery Road.
Another spot is located from the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects the Icicle River to the Icicle Peshastin Footbridge, approximately 750 feet upstream from the Snow Lakes trailhead parking area, according to the news release.
Coho pulled from the river must be a minimum of 12 inches long with a daily limit of four. All other salmon are to be released, and bait is prohibited, according to the news release. Two-pole endorsement is also not allowed at the fishery.
Barbed hooks are allowed.
Motorboats, other than electric trolling motors, are not allowed on the river per Chelan County code.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will be monitoring the fishery closely and may close the season early if necessary due to any excessive impacts of catch-and-release to summer steelhead, according to the news release.
