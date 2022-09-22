LEAVENWORTH — Fishermen will be able cast for coho salmon Thursday through Nov. 30 on two spots on the Icicle River, according to a news release from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.

One is located from the closure sign located 800 feet upstream from the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream of the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Barrier Dam at 12790 Fish Hatchery Road.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

