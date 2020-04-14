WENATCHEE — Some owners of short-term rentals feel unfairly targeted by Chelan County restrictions passed last week.
On April 6, the Chelan County Commission released a resolution ordering all vacation rentals, AirBnBs and campgrounds in the unincorporated areas of the county to cease operations or face fines and potential jail time. The county amended the resolution on Monday to allow people with recreational vehicles to return to property they own, family members own, or to use private campgrounds.
The Short-Term Rental Alliance of Chelan County (STRACC), in a news release, says its members are concerned the Chelan County Commission made its decision based on misinformation created by public fear about an influx of people. In particular, they do not understand the logic of allowing hotels, motels and inns to continue operating while banning vacation rentals.
"We don't understand why that is a problem in comparison to a campground or hotel and motel," said Mike Beverick, STRACC president.
The Short-Term Rental Alliance formed in 2019 in response to Chelan County considering new regulations on vacation rentals. The organization does understand that these are difficult times and is ready to provide accommodations to first responders if needed, Beverick said. But an individual home that is sanitized after every visit is probably safer than places where large numbers of people can visit.
A hotel, "it is kind of like being on a train or in a cruise ship," he said.
Commissioner Bob Bugert said the county’s decision came about due to recommendations by the Chelan-Douglas Health District and Confluence Health. The commission first reached out to short-term rental owners via letter on March 26, asking for voluntary compliance, but felt it wasn’t getting a significant response.
“So we had noticed through anecdotal means, pretty simple means — just looking at the AirBnB website — that many, not all, but many of these vacation rentals in Chelan County were still advertising and accepting reservations from out of town travelers,” Bugert said.
The county passed the resolution, because it is concerned it cannot handle the medical needs of additional people leaving urban settings to escape the virus, Bugert said.
“This influx of people from out of town, it puts further strain on our health care capacity here when our health care professionals are already being pushed to the limit,” he said.
The resolution does not mean that property owners cannot return to look at or check on their property, Bugert said.
“This does not apply to them,” he said. “This is a modest measure relative to how other counties have handled this situation.”