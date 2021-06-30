WENATCHEE — Around 200 concerned residents of Chelan County and other parts of the state attended a public hearing held over Zoom Tuesday morning on the development of code concerning short-term vacation rentals.
Chelan County commissioners and the county's community development staff have been working on draft code around short-term rentals for a couple years.
The goal is to address the concerns of the permanent residents that live right beside homes rented out for 30 days or less and the interests of short-term rental homeowners.
The process has since been restarted three times and even involved the efforts of a short-term rental task force made up of representatives from different sides of the argument.
About 60 residents provided comments Tuesday morning.
Some short-term rental homeowners appreciated the effort so far but said the code needed more changes, especially around what properties would be grandfathered and restrictions to improvements on the property.
Many long-time county residents were against the state of the draft code as it conceded too much toward short-term rentals. Many of them said the county was neglecting the residents who live here permanently.
After about two hours of public comment, Chelan County commissioners and Community Development Director Jim Brown thanked everyone for their time and said they appreciated the community's involvement in this process.
Tuesday's public hearing may be the last before the commissioners deliberate and make a decision on short-term rental code, according to a Chelan County short-term rental draft schedule, though comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday.
The current draft of the code is available at wwrld.us/rentalspage. Residents can send comments to CD.STRComment@co.chelan.wa.us by email or to 316 Washington St., Suite 301 by letter before the deadline.
Commissioners will meet July 13 to deliberate making changes and possibly incorporating comments from Tuesday's public hearing into the code.
It is possible the commissioners will agree on a draft of the short-term rental code during that meeting, Brown said, but with the number of public comments to consider, it may take longer.
If the commissioners do not make a decision July 13, the next opportunity would be on July 27, according to the short-term rental draft schedule.