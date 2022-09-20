WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some of the nation's pharmacies are reporting shortages of Moderna Inc.’s new bivalent booster shot for COVID-19 as one factory used in producing the vaccine remains offline following a safety inspection.

The U.S. government supply of Moderna’s shot is currently limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country, a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. pharmacy spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Meanwhile, CVS Health Corp. says some of its drugstores have used all of the updated shots they received from the government, and the company is trying to get more doses.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

