LEAVENWORTH — An outside investigation is underway after police fired a weapon during an 18-hour standoff north of Leavenworth.

Chelan County deputies about 7 a.m. Tuesday were dispatched to a report of a weapons violation on the 16000 block of the Chumstick Highway where Abel Wilkes, 47, was reportedly firing guns at his home, according to a news release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.  The report did not specify if the shots were made inside or outside the residence.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?