LEAVENWORTH — An outside investigation is underway after police fired a weapon during an 18-hour standoff north of Leavenworth.
Chelan County deputies about 7 a.m. Tuesday were dispatched to a report of a weapons violation on the 16000 block of the Chumstick Highway where Abel Wilkes, 47, was reportedly firing guns at his home, according to a news release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. The report did not specify if the shots were made inside or outside the residence.
Authorities claim Wilkes pointed a rifle at a neighbor and told the neighbor to leave him alone.
The Eastern Cascades SWAT Team — made up of Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff's Office officers, the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officers — responded to the call and arrived at about 10:30 a.m., according to the news release.
Investigators claim Wilkes was not compliant and "actively resisted" attempts to place him under arrest, "and a protracted standoff ensued."
Sometime during the standoff, a SWAT Team member discharged their duty weapon toward Wilkes, according to the release. Law enforcement said there is evidence that Wilkes discharged a firearm but did not specify the evidence, or make clear whether Wilkes shot at police.
Wilkes continued to resist arrest "after the gunfire" by barricading his residence "against the efforts of the officers," the news release said. It's not clear what time the gunfire occurred Tuesday.
The Washington State Patrol SWAT Team took over command of the scene around 11 p.m. and Wilkes was taken into custody at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday morning and medically evaluated, the news release stated.
The sheriff's office said he did not have any visible injuries, but did not clarify why Wilkes was medically evaluated.
Wilkes was booked at 7:55 a.m. into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The shooting is being investigated by the Central Basin Investigative Team due to the "potentially deadly force," the release said.
An officer has been placed on administrative leave with their agency, according to the news release. The officer and their agency were not identified. This is standard procedure in officer-related shooting cases.
The team also included officers from Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff's offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.
