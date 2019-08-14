WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners will consider allowing marijuana setback reductions to remain in place.
The commission in September 2018 adopted an ordinance that reduced the 1-mile setback for outdoor cannabis farms to a half mile if the edge of the farm fence was at least 1,000 feet higher in elevation than the nearest point of the urban growth boundary.
A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners' chambers at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville. Meetings are also broadcast at the Douglas County Transportation and Land Services Building, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee.
The commission will decide whether to remove the ordinance's expiration date of Sept. 30, 2019, leave it in place or delay action.