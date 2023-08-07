GRANDVIEW — Innov8.ag partnered with Washington State University Extension, the Washington Fruit Growers company and the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission to host a Smart Orchard Field Day at Grandview Ranch Wednesday morning. The field day showcased technologies that can automate and assist orchard data collection and growth.

The founder of Innov8.ag, Steve Mantle, said that the Smart Orchard project, a collaboration between the organizations involved in hosting the field day, is in its third year of research.



___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

