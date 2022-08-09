Cuts of meat are seen for sale at a butcher shop in Manhattan, New York City

Cuts of meat are seen for sale at a butcher shop in Manhattan, N.Y., on Monday. High beef prices are expected to continue into 2023 as ranchers are expected to reduce their cattle herds.

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

CHICAGO — U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said.

The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs for other production expenses, illustrate why a recent fall in grain prices to levels not seen since Russia's invasion of major corn and wheat exporter Ukraine may not immediately translate into lower food prices at the grocery store.



