WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said late Thursday she will support moving forward with Democrats’ health, tax and climate bill, a strong sign that the party will be able to advance some of its major policy priorities before the midterm election.

The Arizona Democrat’s vote is needed to pass the agreement hammered out between Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.



