RIVERSIDE — Investigators are looking for additional witnesses and evidence related to a fatal police shooting in Riverside.
Ryan E. Bass, 39, was killed March 3 after he allegedly opened fire on three police officers attempting to contact him about a felony warrant. According to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, Bass fired several rounds at the officers before they returned fire and killed him.
The officers were not injured and have not been named by authorities. Two are deputies are with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the other is an Omak Police detective.
The shooting occurred near Riverside Grocery on the 100 block of Main Street.
Investigators have reviewed all available footage and are seeking to interview four potential witnesses seen in the video, the investigation unit said Tuesday in a news release.
Three of the witnesses — two women and one man — were in or near a Subaru parked by gas pumps at the time of the shooting, the release said. The fourth was riding in a Jeep and later spoke with police but was not identified.
The investigation unit is asking all potential witnesses who haven’t been interviewed by police or those with photos or videos to contact Sgt. Nathan Hahn with Wenatchee Police at 888-4251.