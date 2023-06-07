SEATTLE — Six people were arrested this week and charged with wire fraud and money laundering for an allegedly yearslong scheme to bilk the federal government out of millions of dollars of COVID-19 aid intended for rental assistance, small businesses and the unemployed, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, Western District of Washington, called the case “shocking” in scale. The six people are alleged to have filed hundreds of phony applications for government aid, seeking more than $6.8 million in government funds and ultimately receiving more than $3.3 million.



