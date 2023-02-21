KHERSON, Ukraine — At least one Russian rocket slammed into a busy street in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, killing six people as Vladimir Putin delivered a speech marking a year of war in Ukraine, local officials said.

Ukraine's military and city authorities said 12 others were wounded in the attack, which a Reuters correspondent on the scene shortly afterwards said left a pool of blood on the pavement beside a mangled bus stop.



