WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported Thursday that six people in Chelan and Douglas counties died due to COVID-19 during the month of February.
In Chelan County, four women died — one in her 40s, one in her 80s, one in her 90s, and another in her 100s — and another two in Douglas county — one man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s.
This brings the total number of deaths in Chelan and Douglas counties to 65. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Grant county has been 115 since Feb. 24. In Okanogan county, the total number has been at 34 since Feb. 4.